New beauty clinic would bring 'economic benefits' to Leeds city centre on busy shopping street

Beauty therapists are hoping to be given the green light to open a clinic in Leeds city centre after plans were lodged with the council.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 10th May 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 17:20 BST

Rejuvaskin, which specialises in laser hair removal and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, already has a clinic in Bradford’s Broadway Shopping Mall, but a planning application has detailed plans for the business to expand into Leeds.

The clinic would be based on Albion Street in a two-storey building next-door to Clinton’s Cards and opposite Trinity Leeds shopping centre. If approved, there would be “minor” changes to the frontage that the applicant said would not “have an impact on the character” of the area.

They also said that the plans would “create a shopping space of a high quality” and would bring “a realm of economic benefits” to the city centre.

The new clinic would be situated to the right of Clintons Cards on Albion Street.The new clinic would be situated to the right of Clintons Cards on Albion Street.
The new clinic would be situated to the right of Clintons Cards on Albion Street.
