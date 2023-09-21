An up and coming womenswear brand championed by the city’s own popstar Mel B is set to open a new store in the heart of Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pour Moi will continue to expand its brick-and-mortar strategy with the opening of their new store in Victoria Leeds in November – which will be their first standalone store outside of Chester, close to where Pour Moi was founded in Macclesfield 18 years ago.

It comes after Leeds’ own Spice Girl Mel B launched a new lingerie and swimwear campaign – alongside her mum Andrea and eldest daughter Phoenix – with Pour Moi earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new store is located on the ground floor in Unit C18/19, next to John Lewis in Leeds’s newest shopping centre - Victoria Leeds.

Leeds will be the second location Pour Moi has chosen to open a standalone store. Photo: Pour Moi

Speaking of the upcoming opening, founder and CEO Michael Thomson said: “Pour Moi was founded on the belief that every woman deserves to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin.

"Our journey has been one of passion and dedication to ensuring that our lingerie and the many other items we sell do just that, and we are so excited to be able to bring our much-loved products to the vibrant city of Leeds.

"The perfect location to open our next store, we’re very much looking forward to showcasing the very best of Pour Moi to the people of Leeds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new store will offer a selection of Pour Moi’s hero lingerie and swimwear collections, along with nightwear, hosiery, beachwear, shapewear, maternity styles and sports bras. A key best-selling style to be sold at the store is the St Tropez bra, which has sold over a million units since its launch. The store will also sell their hero tummy-control strapless swimsuit – Santa Monica.

Pour Moi chose Leeds for their second store opening, due to the city’s status as one of the UK’s top shopping destinations, as well as them having a significant online customer base established in Leeds.

The store will offer customers a chance to browse and try on Pour Moi products, something which isn’t offered by online retailers, and will also have in-house bra fitters, allowing customers to have their bra size measured.