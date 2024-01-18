Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

No need to brave the cold with these ultra-warm heated slippers from Kudd.ly

No need to brave the cold with these ultra-warm heated slippers from Kudd.ly.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Jan 2024, 19:17 GMT
The pink slippers.The pink slippers.
The pink slippers.

The Komfies Heated Slippers usually retail at £40 but are now on offer at £29, and I wouldn’t be without mine.

These are fluffy and cozy slippers for those chilingly cold days and have removable, heatable clay inserts which stay warm for 30 minutes after a zap in the microwave.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Not only can they help keep those tootsies warm but they can help with pain relief for arthritis flare-ups.

The ultra warm new slippers.The ultra warm new slippers.
The ultra warm new slippers.

They are available in grey and pink in two sizes.

To order and for more information visit https://www.kudd.ly/shop/komfies/ where there is also a range of other warming clothing, their hoodies are something else!