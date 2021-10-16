Excitement from shoppers as The Ghostbusters™️ Ecto-1 replica car arrives at Trinity Leeds
Shoppers at Trinity Leeds will be able to grab a selfie with the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 replica car this weekend.
The car is being placed in the shopping centre to celebrate the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
Many shoppers took to social media to share their excitement.
The film is due to be released on November 19.
In a post, Trinity Leeds said: "Look who's just pulled up! The Ghostbusters Ecto-1 replica car is here today and tomorrow, so come on down and grab a selfie with the iconic car to celebrate the release of GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE, only at cinemas… be careful not get caught in the ghost trap!"
