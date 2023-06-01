Leeds news you can trust since 1890
A clip comprising of amazing aerial footage of the newly opened Marks and Spencer “megastore” in Leeds has been released.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 1st Jun 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 07:35 BST

The drone footage – which can be viewed in the above video – was captured to coincide with the hotly anticipated opening at the White Rose Shopping Centre last week.

The new M&S includes a “bigger and better” bakery, a flower shop and a new ‘digital cafe’ concept. The store also houses a huge beauty department stocking brands including Clinique, L’Occitane, Philip Kingsley, Autograph and Formula, while the food hall boasts fresh produce – including a bakery, a selection of cheeses, pizza counter complete with special pizza oven, and a dedicated wine shop.

The store moves into the large premises at the White Rose Shopping Centre vacated by Debenhams, which collapsed amid the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aerial footage captures the newly opened Marks and Spencer store at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.Aerial footage captures the newly opened Marks and Spencer store at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.
It is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 9pm, on Saturdays from 8am to 8pm, and on Sundays from 11am to 5pm. Take a look inside...

