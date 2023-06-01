The drone footage – which can be viewed in the above video – was captured to coincide with the hotly anticipated opening at the White Rose Shopping Centre last week.

The new M&S includes a “bigger and better” bakery, a flower shop and a new ‘digital cafe’ concept. The store also houses a huge beauty department stocking brands including Clinique, L’Occitane, Philip Kingsley, Autograph and Formula, while the food hall boasts fresh produce – including a bakery, a selection of cheeses, pizza counter complete with special pizza oven, and a dedicated wine shop.

The store moves into the large premises at the White Rose Shopping Centre vacated by Debenhams, which collapsed amid the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aerial footage captures the newly opened Marks and Spencer store at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.