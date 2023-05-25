Leeds news you can trust since 1890
M&S Leeds White Rose: 13 pictures as first shoppers queue to enter new megastore and win special prizes

Keen shoppers queued this morning to be the first to enter a new M&S megastore in Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 25th May 2023, 12:41 BST

The flagship department store in the White Rose shopping centre has been hotly anticipated for months. And the 97,000 square foot destination welcomed the first shoppers after an official unveiling at 10am.

The new M&S includes a “bigger and better” bakery, a flower shop and a new ‘digital cafe’ concept. The store also houses a huge beauty department stocking brands including Clinique, L’Occitane, Philip Kingsley, Autograph and Formula, while the food hall boasts fresh displays brimming with quality produce – including a bakery, a selection of cheeses, an M&S pizza counter complete with special pizza oven, and a dedicated wine shop.

The first 200 customers through the door were given a golden ticket with a prize inside. Prizes range from a packet of Percy Pig sweets to exclusive discounts and money-off vouchers. Here are 13 pictures as shoppers queued to get their hands on the prizes, and shop in the store for the first time.

Shoppers queued up to be the first to enter the new M&S megastore at the White Rose shopping centre

1. M&S megastore

Shoppers queued up to be the first to enter the new M&S megastore at the White Rose shopping centre Photo: Simon Hulme

Upon opening, the first 200 customers through the door were given a golden ticket with a prize inside

2. M&S megastore

Upon opening, the first 200 customers through the door were given a golden ticket with a prize inside Photo: Simon Hulme

Prizes ranged from a packet of Percy Pig sweets to exclusive discounts and money-off vouchers

3. M&S megastore

Prizes ranged from a packet of Percy Pig sweets to exclusive discounts and money-off vouchers Photo: Simon Hulme

The store moved into the large premises at the White Rose Shopping Centre vacated by Debenhams, which collapsed amid the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic

4. M&S megastore

The store moved into the large premises at the White Rose Shopping Centre vacated by Debenhams, which collapsed amid the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic Photo: Simon Hulme

