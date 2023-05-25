Keen shoppers queued this morning to be the first to enter a new M&S megastore in Leeds.

The flagship department store in the White Rose shopping centre has been hotly anticipated for months. And the 97,000 square foot destination welcomed the first shoppers after an official unveiling at 10am.

The new M&S includes a “bigger and better” bakery, a flower shop and a new ‘digital cafe’ concept. The store also houses a huge beauty department stocking brands including Clinique, L’Occitane, Philip Kingsley, Autograph and Formula, while the food hall boasts fresh displays brimming with quality produce – including a bakery, a selection of cheeses, an M&S pizza counter complete with special pizza oven, and a dedicated wine shop.

The first 200 customers through the door were given a golden ticket with a prize inside. Prizes range from a packet of Percy Pig sweets to exclusive discounts and money-off vouchers. Here are 13 pictures as shoppers queued to get their hands on the prizes, and shop in the store for the first time.

The store moved into the large premises at the White Rose Shopping Centre vacated by Debenhams, which collapsed amid the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic