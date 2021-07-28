The owner and manager of the shopping centre, Hammersons, made the announcement which follows that of other designer brands such as Kate Spade and Carvela.

The heritage brand, established more than 200 years ago, has taken a 4,500 sq ft space fronting onto Briggate, which has been designed in the style of a townhouse with the aim of providing customers with a personal experience like guests in the Boodles’ family home.

A standout feature is the second floor; reserved for private dinners, special events and relaxation in the dedicated lounge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An image of what the new store will look like.

The store will showcase the newly launched Travel Collection, inspired by chairman, Anthony Wainwright and his remarkable 1962 journey around the world in just 16 days. There are 26 pieces named after prominent cities he visited.

GP Studio has designed the new store, it’s fourth for Boodles, with a focus on a sustainable build and locally sourced suppliers.

The signing of Boodles follows the recent arrival of fashion and accessories favourite, Kate Spade, and premium footwear brand, Carvela, owned by Kurt Geiger. Kate Spade has taken a 1,190 sq ft unit at County Arcade, whilst Carvela has taken a 1,640 sq ft space on Queen Victoria Street.

Victoria Leeds

Iain Mitchell, UK commercial director at Hammerson, said: “Luxury brands have shown real resilience over the last year underpinned by consumer appetite for premium goods. Boodles is an iconic British fine jewellery brand and we are delighted to have secured them for Victoria Leeds They will join recent lettings to Kate Spade and Carvela which demonstrates how Victoria Leeds continues to be the premier regional destination.”