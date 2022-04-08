Marks & Spencer launches opticians in Pudsey Owlcotes Centre with free eye tests
Marks & Spencer has opened the newest branch of its M&S Opticians service, located in the retailer’s Pudsey Owlcotes store.
M&S Pudsey has become one of the first stores in the country to launch their new, expert opticians service, which includes a full eye health examination (OCT scan) for every eye test booked at no additional fee.
Free eye tests are available as an opening offer, as well as 15% off glasses and sunglasses for Sparks customers, the company said.
Designer brands on offer include Mulberry, Prada, Joules, Kate Spade, Oakley, Police, Maui Jim along with leading lens manufacturers - Zeiss and Nikon.
Expert advice on contact lens fitting and wearing is also available, alongside a contact lens home delivery option.
The store - which opened on Thursday April 7 - will also be home to a hearing aid audiologist who will be offering free hearing health checks along with latest hearing aid technology, including rechargeable models and mobile connectivity.
The opening of the M&S Pudsey opticians service follows a successful trial across ten UK cities, during which the service received a customer satisfaction rate of 96% and a customer recommendation rate of 96%.
M&S Pudsey Store Manager, Lucy Grimes, said: “We’re always looking for ways to make shopping at M&S even more rewarding and feedback from our trial showed that customers loved the convenience of having an Opticians service in our store.
"We’re really excited to be opening our M&S Opticians in Pudsey and hearing what our customers think. The choice of different brands we’re offering is second to none and we have brilliant opening offers to suit all budgets.”