Joining the 24 independent retailers already based at Leeds Corn Exchange are Cole’s Gallery, The Crafty Bar Steward and S.Joon.

Cole’s Gallery is an independent art gallery that specialises in painting, prints, progressive and traditional art works.

It has made the move from Kirkgate Market and can be found on the balcony level at Leeds Corn Exchange, showing new and established artists from Yorkshire and the UK.

The second addition is the Crafty Bar Steward, an upcycling shop selling a collection of furniture created with fallen branches, trees and other items found in reclamation yards and on forays.

S.Joon also joins the line up as a luxury leather retailer, choosing the Leeds Corn Exchange as their first physical location to sell leather goods from the USA, Europe, Japan and the Middle East.

On welcoming the three new vendors, centre manager Adam Warner said:

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Cole’s Gallery, The Crafty Bar Steward and S.Joon to the Corn Exchange family.

It is an incredibly exciting time here at the Corn Exchange as we continue to work closely with Leeds City Council to transform the area around the Corn Exchange to create more public space and to continue to support Leeds’ thriving independent retail scene.

We’d like to thank our loyal customers for their continued support this year and look forward to welcoming them to visit our newest vendors this month and into 2022.

We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! ”

Leeds Corn Exchange has seen a rapid revival of its indie retail scene despite having to close its doors as a result of the Covid 19 restrictions over the last 18 months.

The shopping centre has welcomed an array of new indies over the last year, as well as hosting four keynote speakers for Leeds International Festival of Ideas and Leeds Rum Festival.

More recently, the shopping centre partnered with Rolling Social Events to create the Corn Exchange Christmas Market, welcoming visitors to explore and support the unique businesses within the Corn Exchange.

Cole’s Gallery, The Crafty Bar Steward and S.Joon are now open at Leeds Corn Exchange.