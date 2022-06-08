Hush fashion brand SS22 collection comes to Leeds in an Airstream campervan

Cult online women’s fashion and lifestyle brand Hush is coming to Leeds this Friday as part of a UK wide road trip showcasing its laid-back style and its new collections.

By Stephanie Smith
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 2:27 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 3:19 pm

The Hush team will be aboard an Airstream camper which will be parked on Briggate in Leeds all day, offering Hush treats and spreading its positive outlook on life.

Hush’s Australian founder, Mandy Watkins, set the business up after her first experience of a northern hemisphere winter, which she decided was such a contrast to what she was used to, she started designing her own wardrobe for long, cosy nights tucked indoors, away from the British weather.

The Hush team invites Leeds shoppers to hop on board and check out Hush’s brand-new collection - there will be exclusive personalised T-shirts and goodie bags up for grab, too - choose a piece from the new collection, and meet some of the local small business owners they are working with, offering treats from sweet stuff to skincare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The new Hush collection comes to Briggate in Leeds this Friday,

The Hush Airstream camper will be in Leeds this Friday, June 10, 8am to 7pm.

Read More

Read More
Smart Works Leeds charity fashion sale at the Corn Exchange to offer designer ba...

More stories on www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/lifestyle/shopping/

The new Hush collection has pieces for holidays and summer dressing.
Leeds