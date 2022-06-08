The Hush team will be aboard an Airstream camper which will be parked on Briggate in Leeds all day, offering Hush treats and spreading its positive outlook on life.

Hush’s Australian founder, Mandy Watkins, set the business up after her first experience of a northern hemisphere winter, which she decided was such a contrast to what she was used to, she started designing her own wardrobe for long, cosy nights tucked indoors, away from the British weather.

The Hush team invites Leeds shoppers to hop on board and check out Hush’s brand-new collection - there will be exclusive personalised T-shirts and goodie bags up for grab, too - choose a piece from the new collection, and meet some of the local small business owners they are working with, offering treats from sweet stuff to skincare.

The new Hush collection comes to Briggate in Leeds this Friday,

The Hush Airstream camper will be in Leeds this Friday, June 10, 8am to 7pm.

