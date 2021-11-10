Running from tomorrow until Sunday (November 11 - 14) the Shop, Style, Sleigh event will aim to ensure customer party wardrobes are on-point ahead of the festive season.

This in-store shopping event will include exclusive discounts as well as complimentary food and drink.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discounts throughout the store, will see a 15% off offering on beauty and 20% off selected fashion collections.

Discounts throughout the store, will see a 15% off offering on beauty and 20% off selected fashion collections.

The festivities will then ramp up a notch on Saturday with the store hosting live DJ sets and entertainment throughout the day.

Complimentary drinks tastings from Santa Teresa Rum, Cambridge Distillery and Slingsby Gin will be on offer as well as general classics like a bottle of Peroni beer.

Festive party pop-ups, located across the store will be offering complimentary cinnamon popcorn and Christmas candy floss to keep children occupied while parents shop.

A complimentary Harvey Nichols mini mince pies, jam-packed with seasonal spices, will also be on offer for all customers via the fourth floor foodmarket.