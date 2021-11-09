Libations Rum, Yorkshire’s first award-winning rum company, have made the County Arcade in Leeds their home for Christmas by virtue of their Christmas pop up store.

The Leeds based company have gone from strength to strength since launching in December of 2019 when their 250 strong batch sold out within 96 hours with plans well underway for a Leeds based rum distillery to be built in early 2022 with co-founders Chloe Potter and Rory Armstrong bidding to put Yorkshire rum on the map.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pop up stores in Leeds' County Arcade is the UK's first dedicated Christmas rum store. Picture: Libations Rum.

Discussing the decision to open their Christmas store in Victoria Gate’s County Arcade co-founder Rory said: “We’re a Leeds business first and foremost, it’s been difficult to express ourselves in person over the past 18 months for obvious reasons. We hope our pop up can add to the familiarity felt by many and of course introduce us to many more.”

Libations has continued to collaborate with local businesses, including Leeds-based SW Botanicals creating a bespoke scent inspired by the company’s rum and hope that their festive store will further introduce the brand to the Leeds public.

"As a business naturally we want to continue to progress. The last couple of years has seen us host a pop over the road in Victoria Gate." co-founder Chloe explained "This year we’ll be able to immerse customers in the brand in a way in which we haven’t been able to do before. We collaborated with a couple of Leeds-based businesses to do this”.

Libations has continued to collaborate with local businesses, including Leeds-based SW Botanicals creating a bespoke scent inspired by the company’s rum.

The store will be stocking both rums from the company and exclusive bespoke gift sets. Picture: Libations Rum.

The store will be stocking both rums from the company which are available to sample in-store, alongside bespoke gift sets that will appear exclusively in the County Arcade store.