Comfort food for cold days with 83% less saturated fat than meat based equivalent

By Mark Forsyth
Contributor
Published 5th Feb 2025, 12:56 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 15:12 BST
Available from Morrisons, RRP £3.75placeholder image
Sausages with 11 grams of protein and with 83% less saturated fat than standard sausages? Now you're talking!

The colder days are still upon us sadly and what’s more craved for on a cold day or night than bangers and mash, delicious toad in the hole with lashings of gravy or a simple sausage sarnie?

Flexitarians, vegans and vegetarians fear not, THIS™ Isn’t Pork Sausages and THIS™ Isn’t Caramelised Pork Sausages are hyper-realistic plant based sausages that closely mimic the taste and juicy texture of meat, whilst being nutritionally compelling.

Yes, you heard right. Featuring Fat 2.0™ to crisp up your banger and add succulence, THIS™ Isn’t Pork Caramelised Onion Sausages and THIS™ Isn’t Pork Sausages are both made from pea protein with 75% less saturated fat* compared with a standard pork sausage of the same weight. And they contain 11g of protein per 100g.

What a banger of an idea!

