Comfort food for cold days with 83% less saturated fat than meat based equivalent

Available from Morrisons, RRP £3.75

Sausages with 11 grams of protein and with 83% less saturated fat than standard sausages? Now you're talking!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The colder days are still upon us sadly and what’s more craved for on a cold day or night than bangers and mash, delicious toad in the hole with lashings of gravy or a simple sausage sarnie?

Flexitarians, vegans and vegetarians fear not, THIS™ Isn’t Pork Sausages and THIS™ Isn’t Caramelised Pork Sausages are hyper-realistic plant based sausages that closely mimic the taste and juicy texture of meat, whilst being nutritionally compelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, you heard right. Featuring Fat 2.0™ to crisp up your banger and add succulence, THIS™ Isn’t Pork Caramelised Onion Sausages and THIS™ Isn’t Pork Sausages are both made from pea protein with 75% less saturated fat* compared with a standard pork sausage of the same weight. And they contain 11g of protein per 100g.

What a banger of an idea!