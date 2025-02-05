Comfort food for cold days with 83% less saturated fat than meat based equivalent
The colder days are still upon us sadly and what’s more craved for on a cold day or night than bangers and mash, delicious toad in the hole with lashings of gravy or a simple sausage sarnie?
Flexitarians, vegans and vegetarians fear not, THIS™ Isn’t Pork Sausages and THIS™ Isn’t Caramelised Pork Sausages are hyper-realistic plant based sausages that closely mimic the taste and juicy texture of meat, whilst being nutritionally compelling.
Yes, you heard right. Featuring Fat 2.0™ to crisp up your banger and add succulence, THIS™ Isn’t Pork Caramelised Onion Sausages and THIS™ Isn’t Pork Sausages are both made from pea protein with 75% less saturated fat* compared with a standard pork sausage of the same weight. And they contain 11g of protein per 100g.
What a banger of an idea!