Independent businesses are joining together to run special £5 offers as a thank you to loyal customers who have supported them throughout the pandemic.

The free-to-join campaign will run from March 12-26.

It aims to promote the local high street, highlighting the positive impact that spending £5 a week in independent shops can have.

Jo McBeath, owner of Chirpy gift shop, is one of the businesses taking part in the Fiver Fest campaign

Participating businesses include gift shop Chirpy, Armadillo Toys, fashion store Rebel & Rose, George & Joseph cheesemongers and the Seven Arts venue.

They will join more than 100 businesses across the country in the sixth national Fiver Fest, run by grassroots organisation Totally Locally.

Jo McBeath, owner of Chirpy, said: "Fiver Fest happens three times per year and it is now a big part of our promotions for Chapel Allerton.

Fashion shop Rebel & Rose will be putting on special £5 offers for the event

"The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique.

"The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown, but it is easy to slip back into old shopping habits now that things are returning to normal.

"So this is a little nudge to remind people that our local businesses are still here, we are still serving our community and we appreciate your support. And of course we are great value."

Jo said Fiver Fest shows that a small change in spending habits can really make a difference to local high streets.

Totally Locally founder Chris Sands added: "Independent Business owners are really inventive with their offers and we encourage them to also promote their neighbouring businesses offers too.

"Fiver Fest is about everyone working together to promote their town and high street as a whole, instead of individually.

"If lots of shops have great offers on, the trip to the high street is really worthwhile and fun."