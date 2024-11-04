Breaking the Taboo: How Laser Luxxe’s Carly Stepancov is Transforming Lives through Laser Hair Removal

In a world where societal pressures often dictate standards of beauty, Carly Stepancov, a leading laser therapy technician with over 20 years of experience in the beauty industry, is pioneering change.

As the founder of Laser Luxxe, based in Durkar, Wakefield, Carly Stepancov is not only offering advanced laser hair removal treatments but is also striving to break the stigma surrounding women's body and facial hair, particularly for those affected by conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) affects millions of women globally, often leading to the growth of unwanted facial and body hair. For many, this can result in severe self-consciousness, impacting their quality of life. One of Carly's clients, Samantha, is a prime example of how transformative laser hair removal can be. Suffering from PCOS, Samantha felt burdened by her facial hair, which affected her confidence and overall well-being.

Samantha, a 29-year-old woman from Leeds turned to Carly at Laser Luxxe for a solution, and after multiple laser hair removal sessions using the latest medical-grade powerful 5000w diode handpiece, the results have been life-changing. "I used to shave daily and wear a full face of makeup, even on holiday" Samantha shares. "Laser Luxxe has completely changed my life, I was diagnosed with PCOS at 13 years old and have always struggled with excess hair. I tried everything from waxing and hair removal creams to prescribed creams, medication and electrolysis at other clinics but nothing ever seemed to help.”

Carly Stepancov's client, Samantha, prior to laser hair removal

“Fast forward to now and I now wear tinted moisturiser daily just so my skin glows, I have clear skin and I only wear foundation if I want to! I have the choice of wearing make-up or not. I can nip to the shop on a morning without having to get up, shave and do a full face of makeup. I would recommend Laser Luxxe to absolutely everyone. It really is life changing."

Carly’s approach is what sets Laser Luxxe apart. She understands that seeking treatment for something as personal as body hair can be a daunting experience, particularly when societal expectations often demand perfection. Carly has cultivated an environment where clients feel comfortable, understood, and respected. Her goal is to normalise the conversation around women’s body and facial hair, offering a judgement-free zone where clients can openly discuss their concerns and receive expert care.

"It’s important to me that every client feels at ease from the moment they walk through the door," Carly explains. "Laser hair removal isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about helping individuals regain their confidence and feel good about themselves. I want to show women that they’re not alone, and that there’s a safe, effective solution available."

In a society where women are often judged for their appearance, Carly is on a mission to shift the narrative. She believes that body and facial hair should not be a source of shame but a natural part of who we are. By providing top-tier laser treatments and fostering an open, supportive environment, Carly is helping to destigmatize women’s body hair and encourage self-acceptance.

Samantha, Carly Stepancov's client, after laser hair removal treatment

