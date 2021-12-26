Boxing Day normally sees shoppers flock to city centres nationwide to score the best bargain before the year is through.
This year however it seems that even the most avid of bargain hunters wanted to avoid the weather - with snow arriving in areas of Leeds this morning and rain pouring down sporadically.
Take a look at the high streets from today.
Shoppers were seen with big umbrellas and coats on in order to face some of the dreary weather in the city centre.
Photo: Steve Riding
For most of the day the high street remained deserted, with only a few shoppers venturing outside to face the cold weather.
Photo: Steve Riding
A lot of shops in the city centre kept their doors shut this Boxing Day, rewarding staff to an extra day off during the Christmas period.
Boxing Day sales continue throughout the rest of today and some into next week.
Photo: Steve Riding