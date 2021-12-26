Boxing Day sales seemed to be a swing and a miss in Leeds this year. Photo: Steve Riding

Boxing Day sales in Leeds 2021: first look as shoppers are met with dreary weather and empty streets

The drizzle seems to have kept most shoppers indoors.

By Abi Whistance
Sunday, 26th December 2021, 3:48 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th December 2021, 3:50 pm

Boxing Day normally sees shoppers flock to city centres nationwide to score the best bargain before the year is through.

READ THIS: Free parking in Leeds: where you can park without charge on Boxing Day

This year however it seems that even the most avid of bargain hunters wanted to avoid the weather - with snow arriving in areas of Leeds this morning and rain pouring down sporadically.

Take a look at the high streets from today.

1.

Shoppers were seen with big umbrellas and coats on in order to face some of the dreary weather in the city centre.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

2.

For most of the day the high street remained deserted, with only a few shoppers venturing outside to face the cold weather.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

3.

A lot of shops in the city centre kept their doors shut this Boxing Day, rewarding staff to an extra day off during the Christmas period.

Photo Sales

4.

Boxing Day sales continue throughout the rest of today and some into next week.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Leeds
Home
Page 1 of 1