Blinds 2go launches beautiful Disney Home x Sanderson collection

Blinds 2go (https://www.blinds-2go.co.uk/disney-home) invites you to step into a world of wonder with an all-new, enchanting collection with Disney Home x Sanderson.

The spellbinding collection features 9 exquisitely designed patterns, weaving nostalgia and timeless charm into every thread, perfect for dreamers of all ages. The range is available exclusively as blinds and curtains, available to pre-order now.

Bringing Disney’s beloved storytelling into the heart of the home, Disney Home and Sanderson unite their creative legacies to craft a collection brimming with whimsical beauty and charm.

This special collaboration between world-renowned brands fuses Blinds 2go’s expertise in home furnishings and window dressings with Sanderson’s quintessential designs and Disney’s storytelling, to create a heartwarming collection that will enchant Disney lovers and design aficionados alike.

Disney Home x Sanderson collection

Releasing nine designs, the Disney Home x Sanderson collection by Blinds 2go reimagines iconic Disney prints from the Sanderson archive into contemporary, whimsical window treatments.

The collection will be available at Blinds 2go, sold online only and offers homeowners the opportunity to weave Disney motifs into their interiors in multiple ways.

Leah Aspinall, Head of Design at Blinds 2go shares the vision behind the collaboration:

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Disney Home on this collection and bring these magical archive designs to a new generation. These fabrics seamlessly combine nostalgic playfulness with a delightful fairytale feel and truly reflects the timeless appeal of Disney. There’s something for everyone and we cannot wait for these blinds and curtains to become a beloved part of many homes.”

Sanderson first partnered with Disney back in the 1930s on an exciting collection of wallpaper and accompanying fabrics, now almost 100 years later, the powerhouses are back in unison.

Claire Vallis, Design Director at Sanderson reflected:

“It is a pleasure to continue bringing our Disney Home x Sanderson collaboration to new audiences. What a joy to share these designs with the world, bringing archival designs and truly iconic characters to homes through these charming, whimsical patterns. Disney is part of our childhood treasured memories, and it is such an honour to bring these memories to the fore with Blinds 2go”.

Each of the nine nostalgic patterns encapsulates over 100 years of creative storytelling while providing reimagined, versatile options, perfect for the modern home. These include:

101 Dalmatians

Disney's Pongo and Perdita's tale is a time-honoured favourite, and it's easy to see why as this playfully vintage fabric beautifully interprets their story. This design combines elements from the Sanderson archive alongside scenes from the original Disney 101 Dalmatians film.

Minnie on the Move

Inspired by a beautifully hand-painted wall sticker from the Sanderson archive, this cheery design features Disney's Minnie Mouse out and about in her open top car. Pick from a series of soft colourways and enjoy watching Minnie waving to passing friends as she drives across this exacting replica. Also available as a border design.

Hundred Acre Wood

Honey pots ready to go? Join Disney's Winnie the Pooh and friends on an adventure across this hand-painted map inspired by some of our favourite storybooks. Follow twists and turns through Hundred Acre Wood, meeting everyone along the way and offering an endless playground for the imagination.

Winnie the Pooh

Pack up a picnic and take a stroll through England's enchanted ancient woodland with this hand-painted watercolour design from Disney's original style guides. This delicately coloured and emotive design shows Sanderson's take on the Disney Winnie the Pooh story.

Mickey and Minnie

This is truly a fabric filled with happiness! Follow the iconic Disney couple as they go adventuring across this playfully floral 1934 Sanderson design, which celebrates the original hand block printed archive document.

Dumbo

Head off to the big top with Disney's Dumbo in this charismatic design. Follow the story of the famous circus tour through a delightfully hand-painted line up of original entertainers, including plumed horses, leaping tigers, and inquisitive giraffes. Also available as a border design.

Mickey Stripe

Combining Sanderson's gorgeous Tiger Stripe with the iconic Disney Mickey Mouse. Mickey's fun poses are taken from an original Disney character sketch, and the added subtle outline gives the appearance of a much-loved sticker. Also available as a border design.

Donald Nautical

Disney's Donald Duck is joined by his nephews as they voyage across the seven seas in hand-painted rowing boats, yachts, and galleons flanked by sharks and seagulls in this delightful nautical fabric. Created from original Disney style guides and animation stills, it's the perfect choice for any adventure-lover! Also available as a border design.

Snow White

This enchanting design originally launched in celebration of Disney's first full length feature length film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, combines endearing scenes taken directly from the original movie, reproduced in 1930s inspired colourways.

These stunning designs will be available in a variety of styles, including Romanblinds, rollerblinds, and curtains, ensuring that homeowners can integrate Disney Home’s unparalleled elegance into any room.

