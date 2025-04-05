Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royal Park Pub & Cellars is based in an area known for being a hive of student activity.

Their dominance of the area may prove polarising, but the term-time buzz created by their presence is almost tangible.

On Queen’s Road in Burley, close to the beloved music venue Brudenell Social Club, is Royal Park. Unsurprisingly given its location, it is a student hotspot that attracts young punters aplenty.

Realistically, it is a pub that could perhaps afford to rest on its laurels. Selling reasonably priced beer in a student area is almost a sure-fire money-maker.

The Royal Park is located in a popular student area. | Tony Johnson

However, Royal Park’s vibrancy has not been generated by complacency. The interior combines modernity with old-school class, with sections of the boozer reminiscent of a simpler time.

There are traditional seating arrangements and a room just for pool, as well as a wonderfully intimate music venue space.

Other sections are sleek and forward-thinking, with TVs assigned to individual booths an example.

The student crowd is not taken for granted and refreshingly, the staff want you to be aware of potential savings you can make.

As I ordered a Cruzcampo for £5.45, I was informed how the downloading of a student app could get me a Birra Moretti for £3.50.

I was left to curse that my student days are firmly behind me, but it was an impressive offer. At a time of spiralling costs, I didn’t even think £5.45 was bad.

The selection of drinks was wide-ranging and was in fact one of the most diverse line-ups I have come across. All tastes were catered for, with lagers, ciders, pale ales, stouts and cask ales all available.

It was a fairly quiet midweek evening when I visited, with football’s international break unlikely to have helped the flow of customers.

Footfall was, however, slightly aided by the staging of two gigs a few doors down at the superb Brudenell. I was having a drink before seeing a relatively up-and-coming band there, unaware The Hoosiers (remember them?) were in the other room.

Brudenell Social Club is just around the corner. | Steve Riding

It may have been pretty quiet but the atmosphere was pleasant, with service from staff incredibly warm and friendly.

The pub also gets bonus points for having a jukebox, something that is all-too-rare in 2025. Bring back jukeboxes, and preferably fill them with the rubbish music I like to inflict upon people.

With students, gig-goers and sport fans all catered for, the team behind the Royal Park very much appear to have a recipe for success.

Factfile

Address: 39 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY

Telephone: 0113 275 7494

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday: 12pm-12am, Friday and Saturday: 12pm-1am

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 7/10

Service: 8/10

Total: 8/10