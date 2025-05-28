Roundhay Park: Leeds beauty spot named among the UK’s 10 most popular green spaces – here’s where it ranks

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 28th May 2025, 16:30 BST

The UK is home to many incredible green spaces, and one of the best is located right here in Leeds.

As June and summer approach, many of us are likely to enjoy the numerous beautiful parks our county has to offer.

Experts from the price comparison website idealo analysed over 50 parks across the UK, using various metrics such as park ratings, monthly search volumes, and the number of social media posts to rank the nation's most popular green spaces.

While four of the top 10 parks are situated in the capital, Roundhay Park in Leeds has also made the list.

Here are the 10 most popular green spaces in the UK:

Richmond Park tops the list as the UK's most popular park with an average score of 4.7 out of 5. It also appeared in over 503,000 Instagram posts and 9,910 TikToks.

1. Richmond Park, London

Richmond Park tops the list as the UK's most popular park with an average score of 4.7 out of 5. It also appeared in over 503,000 Instagram posts and 9,910 TikToks.

One of the capital's best known green spaces takes the second spot. It holds a rating of 4.6 out of 5 and is the most searched-for park with over 450,000 monthly Google searches.

2. Hyde Park, London

One of the capital's best known green spaces takes the second spot. It holds a rating of 4.6 out of 5 and is the most searched-for park with over 450,000 monthly Google searches.

The home of the historic Royal Observatory comes in at number three with a score of 4.6 out of 5 with over 250,000 Instagram posts. It also averages 165,000 Google searches per month.

3. Greenwich Park, London

The home of the historic Royal Observatory comes in at number three with a score of 4.6 out of 5 with over 250,000 Instagram posts. It also averages 165,000 Google searches per month.

This park in Liverpool is the highest ranking green space outside of the capital. It has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 and is subject to around 60,500 monthly Google searches. It also appears in 119,000 Instagram posts and 4,181 TikToks.

4. Sefton Park, Liverpool

This park in Liverpool is the highest ranking green space outside of the capital. It has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 and is subject to around 60,500 monthly Google searches. It also appears in 119,000 Instagram posts and 4,181 TikToks.

Hampstead Heath has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 and is searched for on Google on average 246,000 times each month. It's considerably less popular on social media, however, only appearing in 4,154 Instagram posts and 83 TikToks.

5. Hampstead Heath, London

Hampstead Heath has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 and is searched for on Google on average 246,000 times each month. It's considerably less popular on social media, however, only appearing in 4,154 Instagram posts and 83 TikToks.

Heaton Park is set to host Oasis' long-awaited homecoming concerts this summer. The green space has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 and appeared in 110,000 Instagram posts. It also sees around 135,000 monthly Google searches.

6. Heaton Park, Manchester

Heaton Park is set to host Oasis' long-awaited homecoming concerts this summer. The green space has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 and appeared in 110,000 Instagram posts. It also sees around 135,000 monthly Google searches.

