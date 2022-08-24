Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GCSE Results Day is here on Thursday, 25 August, and per tradition certain companies are offering free food for Leeds students.

Free meals can be a great way to celebrate getting the results you wanted, or a consolation if you didn’t quite reach the mark you were hoping for.

And as the cost of living crisis has its grip on many Loiners, free meals and deals are extra welcome.

Yorkshire Evening Post has compiled a list of companies that offer free food deals for Leeds GCSE students on Results Day.

Which companies offer free meals to students on GCSE Results Day?

Las Iguanas has offers for GCSE students.

Las Iguanas

Las Iguanas has three free churros (with chocolate or dulce de leche dip) for GCSE students in Leeds on Thursday 25 August.

Students will have to show ID and proof of your results but there’s no purchase necessary.

Nandos

Nando’s is offering a free ¼ chicken or starter when you spend £7 to Leeds GCSE students, available from 11am-11pm on Thursday, 25 August.