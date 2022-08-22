Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what is arguably one of the most nerve-wracking days for students in Leeds, GCSE results day is fast approaching.

Nearly one week after A Level students found out their results and if they made it into their chosen universities, also whether they need to go through the Clearing system .

The fate of months upon months of studying and revision will reach its crescendo later this week when the results are confirmed.

But when is GCSE results day and what time can you collect them from schools in Leeds? How can you challenge your results?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is GCSE results day in Leeds?

Leeds students will not have to wait much longer to go and collect their GCSE results.

GCSE results day is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 25 August, 2022.

What time can Leeds students collect their GCSE results?

Schools throughout the Leeds and West Yorkshire region will be able to open their doors to allow students to enter and collect their results from 8 am on Thursday, 25 August.

However, this could vary depending on the school so you are advised to get in contact to find out further information.

Can I appeal or challenge my GCSE grades?

If you’re unhappy with one or more of your GCSE grades, your first step should be to talk to your school or college.

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, your school will contact the exam board on your behalf and ask for your marks to be reviewed.

However, if you still think you’ve been unfairly graded following a review, you can ask your school or college to appeal the result .

The exam board will look at your work again, and correct your mark if deemed appropriate.

If you are still unhappy with the outcome, you can then request a review from the exams regulator Ofqual.

Can I retake any of my GCSE exams?

If you have failed an exam or want to improve upon the grade you were awarded, you will have the opportunity to resit the test.

Any GCSE or National 5 exam can be retaken the following year, with GCSE Maths and English taking place in November.