Hospital chaplain Craig Bentley with his dog Mac. | Dogs Trust

Almost 12 years ago Craig Bentley thought he was rescuing German Shepherd cross Mac.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At just eight months old the adorable pup was in need of a new home from Leeds Dogs Trust.

Craig was smitten by his new canine companion - but little did he realise that Mac would go on to rescue so many others in his role as a hospital chaplain dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now the pooch is putting up his paws after working his last shift and saying a fond farewell to staff he has befriended over the years.

Rescue dogs have so much to offer and can achieve wonderful things in life, like Mac. Louise Crawford, animal welfare scheme co-ordinator at Dogs Trust

A much-loved family pet for his entire life, for the last two years has seen Mac, 12, visit Newcastle Hospitals with his owner also a hospital chaplain to bring comfort and smiles to staff.

Mac with his friends at hospitals in Newcastle. | Dogs Trust

Craig said: “Mac is a far better Chaplain than I will ever be.

“With him, I have been in offices I would never normally go into, and his presence leads to conversations with people who tell me how they are feeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staff comment on what a difference his visits make to how they feel.

“I especially love it when staff look up from their computer and see me wearing a dog collar and wonder why people are screeching with excitement at the sight of a Chaplain.

“Then you witness the huge beaming smiles when they see Mac, a big, 30kg German Shepherd who enjoys all the fuss and attention that comes his way.

“Sometimes I was asked to bring Mac with me as he can provide comfort during difficult times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mac never pulls towards anyone, he lets people come to him, and it always results in big smiles when he walks into any ward. I see it as a small way of thanking staff for all they do daily in demanding jobs. I hope he can continue his work with me when I graduate as an RAF Chaplain.”

Mac pictured with his very own pass. | Dogs Trust

Mac’s first home was at RAF Waddington, where Craig was a Police Dog Handler. Mac was a pet, however he enjoyed socialising with police dogs and as a well-travelled pooch, Craig knew he had the temperament and sociable nature required to visit Hospitals.

Louise Crawford, animal welfare scheme co-ordinator at Dogs Trust, finds working homes for dogs, including with the Police, Fire and Rescue and as Assistance dogs with Service Dogs UK.

She said: “Rescue dogs have so much to offer and can achieve wonderful things in life, like Mac.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His story and success as a hospital chaplain dog clearly illustrates that dogs can be true friends and companions, offering a sense of normalcy, reducing stress and providing emotional support.

“We wish Craig and Mac many more happy years together, creating connections and bringing joy to everyone they meet.”