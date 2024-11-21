Charity bringing Christmas cheer to help cats in need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Festive fun and games are on offer at Cats Protection’s annual Christmas Fayre, with all funds raised going to help cats in need.

The charity’s Leeds Cat Centre is hosting the event at St Peter’s Church, Church Street, Gildersome, on Saturday, 30 November between 10am-1pm.

There will be games for all ages including both teddy and bottle tombolas. There is the opportunity to pick up some Christmas presents at one of the many craft stalls, as well as gift ideas for your feline friends.

Seasonal cakes and sweet treats will also be available, along with hot drinks to warm cold hands.

Pablo and Gusto are a close-knit pair

Centre Manager Laura Grice said: “We can’t wait to celebrate the festive season with our wonderful supporters. These events are always fun, and we love getting to share our love of cats with everyone as well as indulge in our love of all things Christmas.

“All profits from the event go towards helping cats and kittens at the Leeds Cat Centre. We are currently full to the brim, with a growing waiting list, so events like these are so important to ensure we can continue caring for these cats until we find them homes of their own.”

Among cats searching for their forever homes hopefully in time for Christmas is 12-year-old Jasper, who is looking for a fresh start in a quiet indoor home. He came into care after his owner moved abroad and centre staff and volunteers have dedicated time to getting him healthy, including an operation to remove an eye after a tumour was discovered and medication for arthritis.

Laura said: “Jasper had only lived with one owner before coming to us and has understandably found life in care tough. Standoffish at first, he soon warmed to his carers who found him to be an affectionate boy. He’s already overcome so much and now deserves a comfortable home he can retire to.”

One-eyed Jasper is seeking a home in time for Christmas

Sweethearts Pablo and Gusto are a bonded pair of females who look alike down to their matching half-moustaches. Pablo, 12, is the shyer of the pair and finds comfort in cuddling up to 11-year-old Gusto.

For more information on the Leeds Cat Centre and see the cats available for adoption visit www.cats.org.uk/leeds