Top places to visit in Yorkshire

Yorkshire is filled with fun things to do

YORKSHIRE has been open for business throughout the summer and is now gearing up to welcome even more visitors this autumn and winter.

After months of lockdown and isolation, home schooling and all those extra hours stuck indoors staring at screens of all shapes and sizes, people were eager to get out and about and are hungry for more.

Staycation has become the new thing to do and if you do not want to stray too far from home there is plenty to do in God's Own County.

The obvious and most popular place to head to is the seaside.

Enjoy the calming views by the seaside

Major resorts like Scarborough, Bridlington, Whitby and Filey have welcomed back thousands of visitors and are ready to accommodate more.

So do enjoy Yorkshire’s glorious beaches and there’s so much more to our famous resorts.

Family attractions like Scarborough’s Sealife Centre, Whitby Abbey and Sewerby Hall and Gardens in Bridlington are all now back open to visitors.

Pre-booking may still be necessary in some places so check websites and ticket information in advance.

Admire the peaceful scenery at Robin's Bay

Smaller destinations, such as Robin Hood’s Bay, Runswick Bay, Staithes and Sandsend provide a quieter atmosphere and are full of independent shops, cafes and pubs that are in need of support.

Yorkshire boasts some of the most outstanding scenery in the UK – and now’s the time to get out into it. Autumn can offer some of the best weather of the year.

Take in the view from the Yorkshire Dales

The Yorkshire Dales, Wolds and North Yorkshire Moors are always hugely popular destinations but there are so many other areas of breathtaking natural beauty to explore.

Head down to a National Trust property

National Trust properties are open and include Hardcastle Crags near Hebden Bridge, Nostell near Wakefield, Fountains Abbey and Beningbrough Hall in North Yorkshire all now taking bookings for visits – as is the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster, Flamingo Land near Malton and Lightwater Valley near Ripon for the more adventurous.

Step back in time at the Piece Hall in Halifax

Piece Hall, Halifax(photo: JPI)

But there’s plenty to enjoy in our towns and cities too – why not take a day out to the magnificent 18th century Piece Hall in Halifax, in the heart of Gentleman Jack country in Calderdale?

Always check the most up-to-date safety information on venue websites.