Looking for somewhere to set down your picnic basket and enjoy the summer sun?

Here are five highly rated parks in Leeds perfect for a picnic this month.

Bramley Fall Park

77 Town St, Bramley, Leeds LS13 2ET

This park is perfect for taking a picnic and watching the local wildlife at play.

For entertainment, there are nature walks, canals, woods and playgrounds on site.

People enjoy the warm weather in Roundhay Park. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Visitors said: “Perfect spot for getting away and taking in nature for a little while. The woodland walk and the canal are beautiful and the park has lots of fun ways to exercise!”

Golden Acre Park

Otley Rd, Bramhope, Leeds LS16 8BQ

This large out-of-town park has ornamental gardens, a wildflower meadow and a lake – there is even a cafe on site to get hot drinks.

Visitors to Golden Acre Park in Leeds enjoying a walk in the spring sunshine. Photo: Gary Longbottom

The park is dog-friendly and also has disabled parking and access.

Visitors said: “Lovely place to visit any time of year. The lilac trees are beautiful and there are so many different walks to choose from. Absolutely worth a visit.”

Middleton Park

Town St, Middleton, Leeds LS10 3SH

Middleton Park, 26 July 2021. Picture : Bruce Rollinson

This huge green area has plenty of woods and grassland ideal for a picnic, plus walking trails and a golf course, playground and cafe.

It covers an area of 630 acres, nearly a square mile of which 200 acres are ancient woodland.

Visitors said: “Great spot. I visited to ride the bike trails at Leeds urban bike park which are excellent. Plenty of parking and a good little cafe on site.”

Park Square

Leeds LS1 2NU

On the smaller side of things, this park has a lovely lawn area with flower bushes and benches to enjoy a picnic feast.

The square is in Leeds' financial quarter and is surrounded by Georgian buildings, which are occupied as offices, many by barristers and solicitors.

Visitors said: “Such a beautiful place to just sit and think! You have a space of trees, plants and flowers neatly maintained.”

Roundhay Park

Mansion Ln, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 2HH

This spacious nature area has gardens, walking trails, lakes, two playgrounds and a sports field, making it one of the biggest city parks in Europe.

There is plenty of open green space to sit and have a picnic, as well as benches.