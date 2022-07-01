2. Tattu Restaurant and Bar

Tattu Restaurant and Bar delivers contemporary Chinese cuisine, fusing traditional flavours with modern cooking methods and exquisite presentation to create a unique and exciting dining experience. The restaurant can be found on East Parade in the city centre. Here is what customers had to say about the eatery: "Some of the best food I've ever had. Very well laid out and staff were refreshing with their knowledge of each dish that was laid in front of us."