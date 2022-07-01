Here are some of the best Chinese restaurants and bars in Leeds to try this weekend.
1. Red Chilli Restaurant
This Great George Street restaurant serves up classical and modern Chinese dishes in an elegant room styled after the Shanghai of the 1920s. It is rated 4.1 stars on Google, with customers saying: "Great location and staff. It was clean inside and nice place to sit and eat."
2. Tattu Restaurant and Bar
Tattu Restaurant and Bar delivers contemporary Chinese cuisine, fusing traditional flavours with modern cooking methods and exquisite presentation to create a unique and exciting dining experience. The restaurant can be found on East Parade in the city centre. Here is what customers had to say about the eatery: "Some of the best food I've ever had. Very well laid out and staff were refreshing with their knowledge of each dish that was laid in front of us."
3. Home
Home serves up an extensive menu of classic Chinese dishes in a relaxed setting, suitable for large parties. It is located on Blenheim Terrace, opposite the University of Leeds. Visitors said: "Tasty food with a variety of choices all of which are well made and well priced."
