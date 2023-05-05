In the city centre, Millennium Square will host an immersive light and sound show produced by Historic Royal Palaces, while neighbours on residential streets will throw parties to celebrate the historic occasion. The streets will be decorated in Great British style and lined with bunting, but with more than 50 road closures expected, some drivers may not be able to use their normal routes on Saturday and Sunday. Here’s the full list of traffic restrictions according to One Network -

Saturday May 6

- Balmoral Drive, from 2pm to 7pm

King Charles III visiting Leeds in November. Picture: James Hardisty

- Dale Park Walk in Cookridge, from 11am to 7pm

- Dale View in Ilkley, from 3pm to 11.30pm

- Derry Hill and Main Street in Ilkley from 10am to 11pm

- Hall Rise Croft in Bramhope, from 11am to 7pm

- Lawrence House Access Road, from 12pm (until 4pm on May 7)

- Marshall Terrace, from 9am to 7pm

- Quakers Lane and Harrogate Road in Rawdon, from 6am to 10pm

- Sandgate Drive, from 2pm to 9pm

- South Parade in Pudsey, from 1pm to 8pm

- Stanhope Avenue, from 12pm to 6pm

- The Shambles, Cross Street, Market Place in Wetherby, from 6am to 6pm

- The Quarry in Alwoodley, from 2pm to 9pm

- Town Gate in Guisely, from 10am to 8pm

- Town Street and The Green in Horsforth, from 7am to 9pm

- Westdale Road in Pudsey, from 3pm to 9pm

- West Park Drive West in Moortown, from 12pm to 3pm

Sunday May 7

- Barfield Drive in Yeadon, from 2pm to 8pm

- Benton Park Drive in Yeadon, from 12.30pm to 11.59pm

- Bideford Avenue in Moortown, from 12pm to 5pm

- Bradford Road in Pudsey, from 10am to 7pm

- Brooklands Crescent, from 12pm to 4pm

- Brownberrie Drive, from 12pm to 8pm

- Chelwood Drive in Moortown, from 2pm to 8pm

- Crawshaw Avenue in Pudsey, from 2pm to 5pm

- Dale Park Walk in Cookridge, from 11am to 7pm

- Derry Hill and Main Street in Ilkley from 10am to 11pm

- Gledhow Grange Walk, from 12pm to 7pm

- Gledhow Park Avenue, from 11am to 9pm

- Green Lane in Horsforth, from 2pm to 8pm

- Greentop in Pudsey, from 2pm to 5pm

- Hillway, from 12pm to 8pm

- Hilton Place in Chapeltown, from 9am to 9pm

- Hopefield Drive in Rothwell, from 2pm to 8pm

- Keddleston Road in Moortown, from 10.30am to 4pm

- Leeds Road (near Kippax), from 8am to 7pm

- Long Meadows in Bramhope, from 10am to 3pm

- Moseley Wood Green in Cookridge, from 2pm to 10pm

- North Drive in Bramhope, from 11am to 10pm

- Oaklea Gardens in Adel, from 1pm to 10pm

- Oakwell Crescent in Gledhow, from 9am to 9pm

- Oakwell Mount in Gledhow, from 9am to 8pm

- Parkland Drive in Carr Manor, from 9am to 10pm

- The Crescent and The Drive in Holt Park, from 11am to 5pm

- The Grove, from 12pm to 10pm

- The Firs, from 10am to 10pm

- The Lane in Alwoodley, from 1pm to 5pm

- Wensley Drive in Chapel Allerton, from 9am to 10pm

- Wentworth Close in Ilkley, from 12pm to 5pm

- Weston Drive in Otley, from 1pm to 6pm

- West Park Avenue in Moortown, from 1pm to 6pm

- West Park Drive East in Moortown, from 1pm to 5pm

- West Park Place in Moortown, from 1pm to 6pm

- Whitehouse Avenue, from 1pm to 6pm

- Woodeson Court in Rodley, from 11am to 7pm

- Wynford Terrace, from 12pm to 8pm

Additional closures

- Trent Street and Bowling Green Terrace in Holbeck will be closed from 8am to 11.59pm on May 7 for the Defected Open Air Festival