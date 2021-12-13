Still looking for the perfect turkey this Christmas?

Don't worry, there is still plenty more time to head to one of Leeds' famous butchers and grab yourself a honeyed ham or pork joint.

There is still plenty more time to head to one of Leeds' famous butchers and grab yourself a honeyed ham. Pictured: Bennett's Quality Butchers, now located in Morley. Photo: James Hardisty

Here are eight of the best butchers in Leeds to try this Christmas as seen on Google Reviews - where will you be getting your turkey this year?

Headingley Farm Butchers

Headingley Farm Butchers can be found on 50A North Lane in Headingley.

It is rated 5 stars on Google Reviews, with visitors saying:

"Really good meat, friendly service and the chicken roasties are to die for!"

"We order free range chicken, plus they have award winning black pudding!"

Wilsons Butchers

Wilsons Butchers can be found on 38 Austhorpe Road.

It is rated 4.6 stars out of 5 on Google Reviews.

Customers said:

"Some Pork Pies from Wilson's. I have tried others in different parts of England and nothing beats a Wilson's Pork Pie. I can safely say they are the best in the world."

"The best butchers in Leeds, actually I think it might be the best butchers in the whole of the UK. The pork pies here are to die for."

J P Johnston

Located inside Leeds' famous Kirkgate Market, J P Johnston can be found on Row 2 of the market and is rated 5 stars on Google Reviews.

Here is what customers had to say:

"Very probably the best butcher in Leeds Kirkgate Market. John, Paul and the lasses are always helpful and provide a great service."

"John and all his staff are great people and always welcoming."

Mahmood Halal Butchers

Mahmood Halal Butchers can be found on 23 Alexandra Road in Burley.

It is rated 4.5 stars out of 5 on Google Reviews, with customers saying:

"Best meat ever in UK. I don't want to leave Leeds thanks to him. Staff are very friendly and cooperative, has special delivery and feel home in his place"

"Also has a good collection of pickles. The staff there are very helpful and lovely. The prices are also very affordable. One of the best."

RP Setchfield

RP Setchfield is located on 6 Roman View in Roundhay and is rated 4.9 stars out of 5 on Google Reviews.

This is what customers had to say:

"The best meat in Yorkshire, gorgeous different meats and marinaded meats."

"Good selection of fresh meat with lots to choose from."

Stephenson's Butchers

Stephenson's Butchers can be found on Lower Wortley Road and is rated 4.8 stars out of 5 on Google Reviews.

Customers said:

"Stephenson's has always been a 5 star butchers, but I've just sampled their hot sandwich range. Superb, and cooked fresh. Staff are amazing as well."

"Best Pork Pies that I know of, couldn't wait had to cut into one as soon as I got home, superb."

Oxley Butchers

Oxley Butchers can be found on Middleton Park Circus in Middleton.

It is rated 4.7 stars on Google Reviews, with customers saying:

"Great local butchers, with a good selection of meats with seasonal offers (3 for £10 meat packs, BBQ packs, Xmas packs, etc)"

"Fantastic quality, friendly service. Their sausages are awesome! Great value for money too."

Bennetts Quality Butchers

Bennetts Quality Butchers can be found on 97 Queen Street in Morley after relocating from Kirkgate Market last year.

The butchers is rated 4.1 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews with visitors saying:

"Great place and fantastic products. Friendly staff and great prices."

"Been using this butchers since June and won’t buy anywhere else, both the size price and quality of meat is the best around."