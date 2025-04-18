Whether you want to get out in the midst of nature or learn about Bradford’s history in the realms of cinema or the English Civil War, we have you covered.

Bradford is currently enjoying its stint as the UK’s City of Culture with a range of exhibitions, shows, events and classes.

The remarkable work of local residents is being showcased as well as some major productions from the West End and beyond.

Those visiting the city to immerse themselves in the array of activities may want to have some steady exercise while they’re at it, in which case the below list is a perfect reference point.

1 . Judy Woods On the border between North Kirklees, Calderdale and Bradford, and measuring 40 hectacres, Judy Woods has ample space for everyone. When it's a bit warmer, it's also the perfect spot for a summery picnic. | Jim Fatton Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . The Brontë Connection This 4.5 mile walk connects three important sites associated with Emily Bronte’s novel, “Wuthering Heights”. The route follows the Penine Way before going over Haworth Moor to Top Withins Farm and then on to Wuthering Heights on Stanbury Moor. Returning past Ponden Reservoir, you then finish back at Stanbury bus terminus. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Esholt There are a number of walks that take in Esholt, including a circular route between Baildon and the Bradford village and The Four Pubs walk which, you guessed, stops by four boozers on your way around the village. There's also Esholt Woods (pictured) waiting to be explored. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Bradford Civil War Siege Trail This trek around the city centre tells the story of the terrible battles fought in Bradford between the Royalist forces of King Charles I and the Parliamentarians, from October 1642 to March 1644. You can download the tale and trail online | James Hardisty Photo Sales

5 . Ilkley Moor There are various recommended routes around the grand setting of Ilkley Moor. A four-and-a-half-miler takes you along the same route as the giant Rombald crossing through rough open moorland and up to the famous Cow and Calf rocks. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales