A Leeds park has undergone transformation after residents campaigned for new equipment.

Meanwood Park, in Meanwood, has been transformed to include new playing equipment for children in its playground.

It comes after the Meanwood Park Playground Appeal Group launched a fundraising campaign.

Working with Leeds City Council’s Parks and Countryside department, the group gathered cash from Veolia Environmental Trust, Leeds Freemasons Lodge, Manning Stainton and Leeds City Council’s Community Committee for both the Moortown and Weetwood Wards.

The group, Leeds City Council and the contractor Kompan have worked together to plan and implement the improvements, which include the new play facilities and improvements to biodiversity through bug hotels and planting which helps with wet conditions. The biodiversity element will be delivered after the play area is open in partnership with the Park Rangers and local children and families.

Labour coun Sharon Hamilton of Moortown Ward said: “We are delighted with the brand new playground equipment that has been installed in Meanwood Park. It is a pleasure to contribute to this scheme through our Community Committee funds.”

Labour coun Emma Flint of Weetwood Ward said: “It has been a real community effort and we’d like to thank everyone from the Meanwood Park Playground Appeal Group, the Council’s Parks and Countryside Department and the supporting partners. We are lucky to have such passionate and proactive local residents.”

