City buzzing thanks to successful Craftivism campaign

A biodiversity campaign has been declared a success after the council granted permission for wildflowers to be planted across Leeds.
By Janet HarrisonContributor
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST

Leeds Craftivists partnered Leeds Sanctuary in their drive to boost the city environment.

“We noticed that there was a distinct lack of biodiversity in our city centre, which can create short-term and longer-term issues for both human and ecological health,” said spokesman Emily Smith of Leeds Sanctuary.

"We decided to join in with the RSPB Attack on Nature campaign, and invited other local people to craft two bees – one to be sent to their local MP, with a letter encouraging them to take action in both nurturing and protecting biodiversity, and the second to be sent to Leeds Craftivists as part of a collective local “ask” to create a pollinator corridor in our city centre.

The Craftivists welcome a variety of campaign creativityThe Craftivists welcome a variety of campaign creativity
"We are so pleased to say that Leeds City Council was really receptive to the campaign, and began planting wildflower seeds in planters around the city at the beginning of June.”

Anna Bland, Team Leader of Leeds Sanctuary and Leeds Craftivists, welcomed the development.

“It will be so wonderful to see the wildflowers come up later this summer,” she said.

"Looking after our pollinators is vital and this feels an important step in the right direction of making Leeds City Centre the richly biodiverse place we all want it to be.”

Working together to make a difference for the people of LeedsWorking together to make a difference for the people of Leeds
Councillor Paul Wray of Hunslet and Riverside added: “Projects like these will create vital oases and nature bridges for pollinators and other wildlife to travel across and live within the city centre.

"There is no reason why the city centre cannot be a vibrant hive of wildlife and human activity at the same time.

"For city centre residents, having nature on their doorstep is also important for their health.”

Leeds Sanctuary, which is a network of communities across the city to tackle issues, said that biodiversity isn’t just about wildlife but all life on earth.

“Wildflowers provide food for bees, butterflies and other pollinators, and so planting them in our city centre will support biodiversity across Leeds,” added Emily.

A discussion about the value of biodiversity can be heard at the Leeds Sanctuary Podcast page: www.soundcloud.com/leedssanctuary/justice-justice-and-biodiversity

