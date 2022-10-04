October’s National Savings and Investments (NS&I) Premium Bonds prizes have been drawn, with plenty of lucky winners in Leeds receiving payouts.

This month, two grand prizes worth £1 million each will be given to two Premium Bond account holders in Outer London and Suffolk.

The full amount of prize money being distributed amounts to around £138.6 million each month - so read on to find out if you’ve received any of it!

What is a Premium Bond?

A Premium Bond is a lottery bond given out by the National Savings and Investments (NS&I). Deviating from a conventional lottery , the money put into a bond account isn’t gambled .

It receives no interest, but also won’t face any deductions, either. Accounts are selected at random each month to receive prize money by a random number generator named ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment).

The amount of prize money you can get ranges from £25 to as much as £1,000,000.

Who were the big UK Premium Bonds winners in October 2022?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of the big winners who walked away with the top prize of £1 million in October 2022 live in the United Kingdom.

The first bond, which was purchased in June 2018, was from Outer London and had the following number: 333XB827779.

The second bond, which was purchased in July 2014, was from Suffolk and had the following number: 226HV323415.

How did Premium Bond holders in Leeds do this month?

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were a total of 56 lucky winners this month in Leeds - take a look below to see if you’re among them.

£100,000 487VT299784

£10,000 137LM154063

£10,000 473SA517595

£5,000 228MP525456

£5,000 78QF822840

£5,000 488XY357346

£5,000 216CQ367543

£5,000 405AJ692954

£5,000 316JK844292

£5,000 6TD974973

£5,000 407EB452110

£1,000 409AX476725

£1,000 63TR559923

£1,000 150JJ066345

£1,000 419MS897106

£1,000 232EW143354

£1,000 480TT824858

£1,000 200NH510618

£1,000 354GJ971836

£1,000 433TW287200

£1,000 122KL498986

£1,000 474ZV626177

£1,000 443ES889329

£1,000 326EN405048

£1,000 444NJ769740

£1,000 444HV654286

£1,000 354SZ599623

£1,000 290CC785631

£1,000 205KH231030

£1,000 389DQ616156

£1,000 474SW244260

£1,000 300ZM040621

£1,000 344EC245909

£1,000 447JH751600

£1,000 259MV216117

£1,000 293WP883783

£1,000 49CX252931

£1,000 105ZE632171

£1,000 465NK554400

£1,000 251YB706731

£1,000 288AW895252

£1,000 482GV422525

£1,000 340YS992060

£1,000 1HK154878

£1,000 238QF926451

£1,000 384NZ577827

£1,000 329YQ836045

£1,000 487DV332573

£1,000 402HP118475

£1,000 466NT925707

£1,000 347YS911965

£1,000 424JG960320

£1,000 477VL810864

£1,000 267LA399626

£1,000 438BB343026

£1,000 245EN266809

How can I enter?

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to purchase a Premium Bond. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on the NS&I website . As well as this, you can buy one by post by sending a valid cheque with a completed application form.