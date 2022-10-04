NS&I Premium Bonds October draw: What are the winning bond numbers in Leeds?
Here are October’s NS&I Premium Bond winners in Leeds.
October’s National Savings and Investments (NS&I) Premium Bonds prizes have been drawn, with plenty of lucky winners in Leeds receiving payouts.
This month, two grand prizes worth £1 million each will be given to two Premium Bond account holders in Outer London and Suffolk.
The full amount of prize money being distributed amounts to around £138.6 million each month - so read on to find out if you’ve received any of it!
What is a Premium Bond?
A Premium Bond is a lottery bond given out by the National Savings and Investments (NS&I). Deviating from a conventional lottery, the money put into a bond account isn’t gambled.
It receives no interest, but also won’t face any deductions, either. Accounts are selected at random each month to receive prize money by a random number generator named ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment).
The amount of prize money you can get ranges from £25 to as much as £1,000,000.
Who were the big UK Premium Bonds winners in October 2022?
Two of the big winners who walked away with the top prize of £1 million in October 2022 live in the United Kingdom.
The first bond, which was purchased in June 2018, was from Outer London and had the following number: 333XB827779.
The second bond, which was purchased in July 2014, was from Suffolk and had the following number: 226HV323415.
How did Premium Bond holders in Leeds do this month?
There were a total of 56 lucky winners this month in Leeds - take a look below to see if you’re among them.
- £100,000 487VT299784
- £10,000 137LM154063
- £10,000 473SA517595
- £5,000 228MP525456
- £5,000 78QF822840
- £5,000 488XY357346
- £5,000 216CQ367543
- £5,000 405AJ692954
- £5,000 316JK844292
- £5,000 6TD974973
- £5,000 407EB452110
- £1,000 409AX476725
- £1,000 63TR559923
- £1,000 150JJ066345
- £1,000 419MS897106
- £1,000 232EW143354
- £1,000 480TT824858
- £1,000 200NH510618
- £1,000 354GJ971836
- £1,000 433TW287200
- £1,000 122KL498986
- £1,000 474ZV626177
- £1,000 443ES889329
- £1,000 326EN405048
- £1,000 444NJ769740
- £1,000 444HV654286
- £1,000 354SZ599623
- £1,000 290CC785631
- £1,000 205KH231030
- £1,000 389DQ616156
- £1,000 474SW244260
- £1,000 300ZM040621
- £1,000 344EC245909
- £1,000 447JH751600
- £1,000 259MV216117
- £1,000 293WP883783
- £1,000 49CX252931
- £1,000 105ZE632171
- £1,000 465NK554400
- £1,000 251YB706731
- £1,000 288AW895252
- £1,000 482GV422525
- £1,000 340YS992060
- £1,000 1HK154878
- £1,000 238QF926451
- £1,000 384NZ577827
- £1,000 329YQ836045
- £1,000 487DV332573
- £1,000 402HP118475
- £1,000 466NT925707
- £1,000 347YS911965
- £1,000 424JG960320
- £1,000 477VL810864
- £1,000 267LA399626
- £1,000 438BB343026
- £1,000 245EN266809
How can I enter?
To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to purchase a Premium Bond. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.
You can purchase a Premium Bond online on the NS&I website. As well as this, you can buy one by post by sending a valid cheque with a completed application form.
Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is protected by the UK Government’s treasury.