24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1984

They provide a fascinating glimpse into life across the city during 1984, a year which featured protests, miners on the march and school closures. These photo gems showcase the ups and downs for your city over the 12 months and provide a fascinating glimpse into shopping habits, pub culture and restaurant options. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1984. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Morley New Pavilion. It was turned primarily into a cinema in 1915, changed to a Bingo and Social Club in 1968 and, after two or three years standing vacant, it became a nightclub in 1990. This photo shows the building under the control of Walkers Bingo and Social Club, who had taken over the running of the Bingo Club from Star Bingo in about 1980.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries
Children playing in the newly-opened Banstead Park in Harehills. Work had started in the summer of 1983 on the former site of Banstead Grove and Harehills Terrace. Leeds City Council had applied for a grant of £186,000 from the Inner City Programme to construct the park on the cleared site. It was to include two play areas with a range of modern play equipment, an area planted with wild flowers and grasses to attract bees and butterflies and a kickabout area.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A group of squatters occupied the former Rates Office on Park Lane in April 1984 prompting Leeds City Council to be granted a possession order.
Photo: YPN