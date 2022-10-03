24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1984

They provide a fascinating glimpse into life across the city during 1984, a year which featured protests, miners on the march and school closures. These photo gems showcase the ups and downs for your city over the 12 months and provide a fascinating glimpse into shopping habits, pub culture and restaurant options. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 photos take you back to Leeds in 1983 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook