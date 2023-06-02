Premium Bond winners for June have been announced by National Savings and Investments (NS&I), and some people in Leeds may be sitting on a small fortune as a result.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through the company, you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

To take part, you’ll need to deposit at least £25, up to a maximum £50,000. In exchange for the minimum amount of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

This month, 128 premium bond winners were from Leeds according to the NS&I website. However, the highest prizes in the UK for this month was a £1,000,000 win from a winner in Essex and South Gloucestershire.

Leeds Premium Bond Winners - June

Below are the top 10 high-prize winners in Leeds this month. To check if you’ve won visit the Premium Bonds website.

34WL292149 - £100,000

482ZL273461 - £25,000

514QX657934 - £10,000

513VP147621 - £10,000

482PJ575757 - £10,000

192YB708970 - £10,000

363VK554207 - £10,000

414JH546425 - £5,000

501DY366247 - £5,000