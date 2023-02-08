Whether you love a cheesy deep pan oozing with flavour, or prefer the classic thin-based Margherita, National Pizza Day is back to celebrate the delicious Italian dish loved by the nation. If you’re looking for a new pizza restaurant to try out in Leeds, or you want to see where your favourite ranks, you’ve come to the right place.

Leeds is full of delicious restaurants of every kind. But in celebration of National Pizza Day, we have rounded up the best pizza places according to Tripadvisor reviews. According to Tripadvisor, there are almost 200 pizza places in Leeds, so whether you prefer a chilled-out vibe, or fancy some posh pizza, you are spoilt for choice.

Some places in Leeds offer huge 20-inch pizzas to share with your pals, and others even let you decorate your own with an endless range of exotic toppings, so a lot of fun is waiting to be had on the pizza scene in Leeds. Here we’ve rounded up the top five pizza places in the city.

Top pizza places in Leeds according to Tripadvisor

From humble market beginnings on a London market stall PizzaLuxe has spread its wings to open in Leeds and Manchester. Their mission is to provide deluxe pizzas at affordable prices and get creative with flavours and ingredients.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5

Reviews: “Cooked to perfection”

“Great customer service and pizza!”

We have rounded up the top pizzerias in Leeds for National Pizza Day

Pizza Punks has ripped up the rule book and made unforgettable sourdough pizza sourced from the famous Boudin Bakery in San Francisco.

Choose as many toppings as you feel like, with no extra costs, no hidden charges, and no gimmicks. Pizza Punks believe pizza should be enjoyed the way you want to, paired with unparalleled quality at a great price.

Tripadvisor rating: 5

Reviews: “Tasty!” “Great lunch”

Wood Fire Dine is an artisan pizzeria based in Yorkshire with Vespers Bar tucked upstairs.

​It prides itself on authentic hand-making processes and commitment to quality and excellence and has won national awards for its pizza.

Tripadvisor rating: 5

Reviews: “Having lived in Italy and eaten 100’s of pizzas, I can confidently say that this is better than any pizza I’ve tasted. Worth every penny. The atmosphere is great, really quirky, fun restaurant/bar can highly recommend.”

Trattoria Il Forno offers authentic Italian pizzas in an Italian style pizzeria. Grab a pizza of your own or a huge 20-inch to share with friends.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5

Reviews: “ Just perfect! It is rare these days that you go out for a meal and every aspect of the evening is perfect. But that is what you get at il Forno.”

Napoli Nel Cuore is a family-run Italian restaurant in Leeds offering authentic Italian food including pizzas, pasta, and dessert in a relaxed and child-friendly environment.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5