Wakefield Council to support £1.4 million pilot programme creating more public electric vehicle charge points

More charge points in Wakefield and across West Yorkshire will be installed with the aim of making switching to electric vehicles easier - thanks to a new pilot programme.

Blink Charging has been selected to deliver the first phase of the region’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) programme, with 716 new chargers set to be installed.

The £1.4 million pilot, using government funding to focus on areas without off-street parking, is part of plans by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the five district councils to create a comprehensive network of public electric vehicle charge points.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: "It’s fantastic to have Blink on board as we make it easier for people to switch to electric vehicles.

“These new charge points closer to home will bring huge benefits to people without off-street parking and contribute to improving air quality in our communities.

“Investing in electric vehicle chargers that are safe, reliable and easy to use will help us build a greener, better-connected West Yorkshire that works for all.”

The project will see Blink work closely with each of West Yorkshire’s district councils and their communities to ensure chargers are installed in the right places, with a combination of on-street locations and off-street areas such as car parks.

Sites will be chosen using a data-driven approach, taking into account the views of residents and the operator’s expertise.

A range of Standard (3.7kW to under 8kW), Fast (8kW to 49kW), and Rapid (50kW to 149kW) charge points will be delivered to meet the needs of communities.

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Keir Mather, said: “We’re making it easier and more affordable than ever to own an electric car.

"Thanks to our LEVI funding residents across West Yorkshire will soon be able to plug into hundreds of new chargepoints across the region, making it more convenient to charge on the go, no matter where you live.

“On top of that we’re cutting costs for drivers too, with discounts of up to £3,750 off some new EVs to help working people and families make the switch to electric.

"It’s all about making EVs cheaper and a reality for more families, across the UK”.