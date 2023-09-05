NS&I Premium Bonds September 2023 draw: Winning bond numbers in Leeds
There are 166 winning numbers in Leeds this month, with one lucky winner taking home £100,000.
Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you’ve invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.
The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.
To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.
You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.
Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.
Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the September draw:
- 325RT239275 – £100,000
- 312LE070288 – £50,000
- 291XB473385 – £50,000
- 483XY535467 – £25,000
- 53YR845041 – £10,000
- 290WM773339 – £10,000
- 435TX430580 – £10,000
- 296YA636831 – £10,000
- 545DF223100 – £10,000
- 530KK836295 – £10,000
- 402PS130009 – £10,000
- 105ZW408935 – £10,000
Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.