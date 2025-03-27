Leeds Women’s Aid launches Make A Will Month to drive donations for vital domestic abuse services

Local domestic abuse charity, Leeds Women’s Aid, has announced it will be running a Make A Will Month campaign throughout April, in collaboration with Avery Walters and Oakwood Solicitors, to empower people of Leeds to generate donations for charity’s vital services.

With research finding that more than 50% of adults don’t have a Will, Avery Walters and Oakwood Solicitors will be improving access to Will writing services, by waiving their usual fees and advising a donation to Leeds Women’s Aid in return for the service.

Samantha Lightfoot, Fundraising Director at Leeds Women’s Aid, said: “We are delighted to partner with Avery Walters and Oakwood Solicitors for Make a Will Month. Donations achieved through the campaign will help Leeds Women’s Aid continue to provide much-needed support for women and families affected by domestic violence and abuse in Leeds.

In addition to securing your loved ones’ futures through writing a Will, you can make a meaningful difference for years to come by choosing to include Leeds Women’s Aid in your Will. Whether you choose to give a lump sum, a percentage share of your estate or a specific gift, the safety of vulnerable women and families can be your lasting legacy.”

Laura Stafford TEP, Head of Private Clients at Avery Walters Solicitors, said: “Avery Walters is proud to be involved in the Will writing initiative in support to Leeds Women’s Aid. Our private client team hopes to raise vital funds to help fund to important support women and children need when affected by domestic violence and abuse in Leeds.”

Kamile Bantye, Marketing Manager at Oakwood Solicitors, said: “Oakwood Solicitors has recently set up a dedicated department to aid survivors of sexual abuse and violence. As a predominantly female law firm, it's a subject we feel needs more light shedding upon it. We look forward to supporting Leeds Women's Aid in the Make a Will Month campaign in any way we can.”

The charity’s Make a Will Month campaign also aims to raise awareness of how women are often disproportionately affected by financial abuse, and support the growing movement to empower women through financial planning, helping them safeguard their assets, sentimental belongings, and control over who benefits from them.

Donations will help to fund Leeds Women’s Aid’s domestic abuse services including a 24/7 telephone helpline, online chat, emergency refuge accommodation, discreet drop-in services, healthy relationship programmes, legal support and advocacy and specialised support for children and young people.

Both solicitors will be offering limited places to create a single Will for a suggested donation of £100 or a couple’s Will for a suggested donation of £200.

Visit leedswomensaid.co.uk/make-a-will-month for more information and to register for a Will writing appointment. To speak to the Leeds Women’s Aid team about Make A Will Month, contact [email protected].