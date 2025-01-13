Miss Yorkshire partners with mental health organisation to run mindful retreat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate’s Chloe McEwen, the reigning ‘Miss Yorkshire’ has partnered with HelloHope, a mental health organisation to host a mindful retreat.

The 7-day ‘Hello Mindful Malta’ retreat will take place from the 2nd-9th May in a luxury 5-star villa in Malta run by Chloe McEwen and HelloHope’s founder and CEO Ellie MacDonald.

Participants will enjoy a week of rejuvenation of mind, body and soul and enjoy self-care sessions, beach days and fitness plans to take home.

A gentle hike, yoga and use of the on-site swimming pool and hot tub plus professionally cooked wholesome breakfast, lunch and dinners served at the villa will ensure participants leave the Mediterranean island feeling rested and recharged.

Guest host Abby Knight, a self-development coach and professional musician, will also lead a vision board workshop to help attendees bring their personal and/or professional visions to life.

Inspired by her own experiences of being sectioned at 16 years old under the Mental Health Act due to a breakdown, Chloe started a mindful movement for people to reconnect with their inner strength and balance. Since then, she has partnered with HelloHope to become a Suicide First Aider and ambassador for the organisation and now to deliver the duo’s first wellness retreat.

Chloe is currently in Bali studying for her yoga teacher training qualification with experienced yogi Nino Mendes of The Yoga Barn and she will bring her yoga expertise to the Hello Mindful Malta retreat.

HelloHope is founded by qualified mental health and suicide prevention tutor trainer Ellie MacDonald. Ellie is on a personal mission to inspire hope to others having lived experience of poor mental health herself and losing her dad to suicide when she was just four years old.

Chloe McEwen co-organiser of the retreat, comments:

“After the launch of my mindful movement last year, I am so happy to lead this retreat. This will be a transformational time to reduce stress and anxiety and increase intentionality and peace.”

Ellie MacDonald added:

"Being involved in a retreat of this nature is something deeply meaningful to me. I am incredibly grateful to help create a space where others can explore their own paths to healing. This retreat represents more than just an event—it's an opportunity to support individuals on their journey towards mental, emotional, and physical balance."

Participants can secure an early bird rate from £1011 when booking before the end of January.

For more information and to book visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/hellohope.