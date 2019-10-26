This Leeds restaurant is giving away free cake for the Great British Bake Off finale

Bake Off fanscan pick up a complimentary slice of cake on Tuesday, October 29 ready for the finale that evening

The Hawthorne Farm Farmhouse Inns, on Warren House Lane, has launched the cake 'fake aways' for customers to pass off elaborate bakes as their own creation.

Customers need to state the code word ‘fake off’ at the counter to receive their free slice, ready to enjoy in time to find out who will be crowned ‘Star Baker’.

-> Yorkshireman Dan Chambers says Bake Off 'wasn't a piece of cake' as he's first to leaveAndrew Hodgson, general manager at the Hawthorne Farm Farmhouse Inns dining and carvery, said: “As a nation we love to watch other people bake, so it’s no surprise that The Great British Bake Off has become a firm TV favourite.

"That’s why to celebrate the finale next week, we wanted to give away a free slice of cake with our bespoke ‘fake away’ service.

“The service is perfect for those who want a show-stopping slice of cake, but without the effort.