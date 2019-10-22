Dessert lovers rejoice!

Nine puddings to die for at luxury Leeds dessert restaurant Haute Dolci

It's the dessert restaurant which serves chocolate on tap and has become an Instagram sensation thanks to its premium puds.

Haute Dolci at The Light is a new luxury dessert parlour serving Belgian waffles and American pancakes through to French crepes, milkshakes and sundaes. Here are nine puds guaranteed to tantalise and tickle your tastebuds. READ MORE: The secret Leeds restaurant serving beans on toast as a dessert

1. Best I Ever Had

An ideal choice for all waffle fans. A golden Belgium waffle smothered in Nutella, roasted hazelnuts, dark chocolate pearls and an alluring scoop of hazelnut ice cream. Its every chocolate lovers dream!

2. I knead you

Everybody loves a bit of cookie dough! And this takes it to next level, serving up the classic dish with Madagascan vanilla gelato, white chocolate sauce, white chocolate curls and fresh berries.

3. I'll Have What She's Having

Another must-try for any waffle lover - this time draped in milk chocolate sauce, alongside Madagascan vanilla gelato, and topped with chocolate-dipped strawberries. Simple, but irresistible to the taste buds.

4. Irresistible Urge

A banoffee crepe? Delicious as it sounds. Served with fresh bananas, chocolate honeycomb pieces and drizzled with a smooth toffee sauce. To top it off, theres also a helping of Madagascan vanilla gelato. Whats not to love?

