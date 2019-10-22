Nine puddings to die for at luxury Leeds dessert restaurant Haute Dolci
It's the dessert restaurant which serves chocolate on tap and has become an Instagram sensation thanks to its premium puds.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 5:00 pm
Haute Dolci at The Light is a new luxury dessert parlour serving Belgian waffles and American pancakes through to French crepes, milkshakes and sundaes. Here are nine puds guaranteed to tantalise and tickle your tastebuds. READ MORE: The secret Leeds restaurant serving beans on toast as a dessert