Pride 2022 in Leeds is nearly upon us - but which songs are being listened to in commemoration of the event?

There’s plenty of Spotify playlists with everyone’s favourite Pride songs on them - but what are they?

Will you be celebrating this year’s iteration of Pride Month in Leeds ?

Which songs are being listened to during Pride month 2022?

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo is one of the top songs in the “Pride 2022” playlist, with its accumulative 294,206,331 streams.

Beyonce’s new album “Renaissance” has also seen plenty of listeners since its release - despite the controversy surrounding a section of its lyrical content.

“Afraid to Feel” by LF SYSTEM is also part of the Pride 2022 playlist - it’s currently at the number three position in the UK Spotify charts.

What is Pride 2022?

Pride, or LGBT Pride, is an annual celebration of the LGBT community and their pride (hence the name) of their sexual identity.

The most commonly used symbol of Pride is the rainbow flag - more recent incarnations of it also include the pink, white and light blue colours to represent Trans pride.