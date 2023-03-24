News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Bradford Airport to open new & improved lounges in April - with new food menu & longer opening times

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:28 GMT- 1 min read

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) is set to open newly refurbished lounges in April. The Yorkshire Lounge and the 1432 Runway Club lounges have been reconfigured and expanded to include extra seating as well as boasting new and improved menus.

By popular demand, Leeds Bradford Airport lounges will operate longer opening hours, with availability from 4am to 8pm daily and year-round. They also will offer a range of locally sourced food and drink, including beers and spirits.

As part of the works, 1432 Runway Club has been relocated to feature the best possible views of the runway and has been redecorated with a Scandinavian-style interior, with new furniture and a feature wall. Both lounges remain open up to the final refurbished lounges launching in April 2023.

John Cunliffe, commercial and strategy director, said: “We’re delighted to see work start on our new and improved lounges. A lot of thought and care has gone into their design, and details such as their food and drink offerings, to make them enjoyable and relaxing for all our passengers, whether they’re flying for business or pleasure. Our new 4am opening times mean that passengers on early morning flights can now enjoy a fuller lounge experience.”

To promote the newly refurbished lounges, LBA is offering a complimentary fast track with all bookings made before April 6.

Leeds Bradford Airport Lounges - price & how to book

Prices for the lounges at LBA start at £35 per person. Travellers can visit the LBA website to book their slots.

