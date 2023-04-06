Leeds Bradford Airport will be running more flights to popular holiday destinations this summer. Jet2 has announced it is launching a second weekly service to Nice in the South of France - doubling its frequency and making it more accessible to holidaymakers flying from Leeds.

Jet2holidays has also announced it is launching package holidays to the South of France for the first time this summer. The budget airline and tour operator is allowing customers and independent travel agents in Leeds to book a package holiday to four new resorts in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new resorts on sale are Menton, Antibes, Saint Raphael and Villefranche sur Mer and are ideal for couples, individuals and families looking to explore the South of France’s sandy beaches, glitzy restaurants and yacht-filled marinas. The new resorts are in addition to the existing resort of Cannes which was previously on sale with Jet2CityBreaks and is now available through Jet2holidays.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of package holidays to the South of France with Jet2holidays. In addition to the launch of package holidays, we have also expanded our flying programme to Nice for Summer 23 and put on a bigger selection of hotels to the famous city break destination of Monte Carlo, in response to customers flocking to book.”

Jet2holidays now has over 20 two to five-star hotels, including La Villa Port D’Antibes & Spa and AC Hotel by Marriott Ambassadeur Antibes Juan les Pins both in Antibes that are available to book now across the five resorts. It means holidaymakers looking to enjoy a holiday in the South of France can take advantage of all the benefits of booking a package holiday including VIP customer service, private transfers and ATOL protection, along with friendly flight times to Nice and 22kg baggage allowance.

Leeds Bradford Airport has doubled its amount of flights to a popular tourist destination this summer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can also upgrade their booking to include car hire, allowing them to explore and come and go as they like. Jet2 customers can choose from a flight-only booking with a leading leisure airline, Jet2.com, or a package option with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person deposit.

The second-weekly flights to Nice from Leeds Bradford Airport will commence from May 26 to October 16. Jet2 has said the flights are perfectly timed for holidaymakers looking to enjoy a long weekend on the French Riviera.

Leeds Bradford Airport - how to book Jet2 flights

Advertisement Hide Ad