Low-cost airline Jet2 has announced it is putting on even more flights from Leeds Bradford airport to Spain this summer. The company said the additional flights are due to ‘strong demand from customers and will increase flexibility for those looking to travel abroad.

The announcement comes just days after Jet2 announced it is putting on more flights from Leeds Bradford Airport to Tenerife as part of its ‘Summer 23’ programme. Jet2holidays is now the UK’s largest tour operator, after increasing its ATOL licence for the year by over 500,000 to 5,859,600 passengers.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Over the last few weeks we have expanded our programmes for this summer to a number of popular destinations. As the UK’s largest tour operator, we are continuing to react quickly to the demand we are seeing by adding on even more capacity, meaning this year we will operate our biggest-ever Summer programme.

“We are seeing customers and independent travel agents flocking to book holidays for the early summer season and are delighted to be offering more choice and flexibility when it comes to booking award-winning flights and holidays. We are looking forward to a busy and successful summer season and are confident that these new services will be extremely popular, as customers look to book in some early summer sun.”

Jet2 holidays

Jet2 has added extra capacity from several UK airports across the country to sunshine destinations including Spain and the Canary Islands. As a result of the expansion, over 10,000 extra seats have gone on sale this summer.

