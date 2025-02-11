Located in a beautiful rural setting on Hebers Ghyll Drive, on the west side of Ilkley, this home provides tranquillity and calm while still having easy access to excellent amenities, as well as Leeds and Bradford.

This well-presented home is currently on the market with estate agent Hunters for offers in the region of £850,000. Inside, the cottage features high vaulted ceilings, large windows, and charming period details.

You enter through a welcoming reception hall with a cloakroom, which leads to a stylish living room that includes a wood-burning stove.

There is also a second reception room that is ideally used as a dining hall and a cosy sitting room with French doors opening to the garden.

Completing the ground floor is a dual-aspect breakfast room that offers great valley views and a kitchen with contemporary fittings and integrated appliances.

Upstairs, you will find three spacious double bedrooms.

The master bedroom features fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room, while the other bedrooms have easy access to the lovely house bathroom.

Externally, the property boasts delightful cottage-style gardens with fantastic views, off-street parking, and an attached garage.