A look inside this unique stone cottage in Woodlesford, Leeds with hot tub in garden on the market for £510k

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Feb 2025, 16:30 BST

Highfield Cottage is a charming and unique stone-built residence perfect for many buyers.

Perfect for large families or those seeking tranquillity, this detached home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a charming low-maintenance garden, and a hot tub.

Located on Highfield Lane in Woodlesford, Leeds, the property sits in a tucked away and south-after area and is on the market with Manning Stainton for £510,000.

Inside, a front entry porch leads into a dining room with wood burning stove and stairs to the first floor. To the left is the spacious living room and to the right a kitchen fitted with country-style cream Shaker units including a Belfast sink.

A shower room completes the ground floor accommodation.

Up the stairs, the first floor landing leads to four good-size bedrooms - two single and two double. The master bedroom boasts an impressive en suite with corner bathtub and separate shower cubicle.

The house bathroom on this floor features a bathtub.

Outside, the home is approached to the front by a large pebbled driveway giving access to a double garage.

The pebbled garden has a stone patio seating area, and a charming wood-built pergola with an artificial lawn hosts a luxurious hot tub.

🗞 When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter.

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/newsletter

1. Highfield Cottage, Highfield Lane, Woodlesford, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

2. Highfield Cottage, Highfield Lane, Woodlesford, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

3. Highfield Cottage, Highfield Lane, Woodlesford, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

4. Highfield Cottage, Highfield Lane, Woodlesford, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

5. Highfield Cottage, Highfield Lane, Woodlesford, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

6. Highfield Cottage, Highfield Lane, Woodlesford, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPropertyManning Staintonlawn
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice