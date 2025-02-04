Perfect for large families or those seeking tranquillity, this detached home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a charming low-maintenance garden, and a hot tub.

Located on Highfield Lane in Woodlesford, Leeds, the property sits in a tucked away and south-after area and is on the market with Manning Stainton for £510,000.

Inside, a front entry porch leads into a dining room with wood burning stove and stairs to the first floor. To the left is the spacious living room and to the right a kitchen fitted with country-style cream Shaker units including a Belfast sink.

A shower room completes the ground floor accommodation.

Up the stairs, the first floor landing leads to four good-size bedrooms - two single and two double. The master bedroom boasts an impressive en suite with corner bathtub and separate shower cubicle.

The house bathroom on this floor features a bathtub.

Outside, the home is approached to the front by a large pebbled driveway giving access to a double garage.

The pebbled garden has a stone patio seating area, and a charming wood-built pergola with an artificial lawn hosts a luxurious hot tub.

