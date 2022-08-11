Yorkshire Water has said it may implement a temporary hosepipe ban this summer after reservoir levels fell below 50%.
Reservoir levels are currently 20% lower than normal for this time of year, and river levels remain low due to a lack of rain.
Thames Water is the latest company to announce a hosepipe ban, with bans from Southern Water in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight already in force.
Below are the rules and regulations for a hosepipe ban.
What are the rules of a hosepipe ban?
During a hosepipe ban, people are not allowed to use a hosepipe that is connected to a mains water supply.
This means people cannot use hosepipes to fill paddling pools, to clean windows, to clean vehicles, to fill a pond or fill a water fountain.
The ban also includes anything that adapts a hosepipe, such as sprinklers, pressure washers and irrigation systems.
What are the exemptions?
A hosepipe can be used when it is needed for health and safety reasons, such as to prevent disease or contamination.
A hosepipe might also be used to protect animals - including fish.
How can I take care of the lawn during a hosepipe ban?
Laura Schwarze from outdoor rattan furniture specialists, Luxury Rattan, has issued some advice for gardeners.
“To prevent brown patches on your lawn, place your garden furniture on a patio, decking or artificial grass to help keep your lawn free. If this isn’t an option, make sure to rotate your garden furniture regularly.
“While you wait for your shower to heat up, position a bucket directly under the shower head to collect any unused water. You can then transfer this into a watering can to attend to any particularly dry patches on your lawn. Try to use a watering can with a sprinkle head to allow for a gentle, even distribution of water."
“Typically grass will grow more slowly in a drought, so you may not have to mow as often. If you do find your lawn is looking particularly long, you can mow it but make sure to not cut more than a third off the length as longer grass blades help to shade the soil, reducing heat damage.”