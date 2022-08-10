This three bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Halton is on the market for £255,000.

Spanning across 1312sqft, this property boasts spaciousness and has been extended at the rear and has a loft conversion.

The house is already in excellent decorative condition throughout so is in a ready-to-move-into condition.

Arranged over two floors, the bungalow is made up of an inviting entrance hall, living room, kitchen and dining area, with two double bedrooms also located on the ground floor.

A utility area leads to the downstairs shower and the master bedroom is completed with a beautiful en-suite.

To the outside is a gated driveway with a garage and large enclosed garden area for entertaining guests.

The house is located in Halton; a sought-after residential area of Leeds with fantastic connections to the city centre and good access to the M1.

For more information head to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

