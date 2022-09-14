An impressive six bedroom home in South Milford is on the market for £850,000.

The opulent family residence is located in a very popular Lumby location with stunning field views to the rear.

It has been intelligently renovated and finished to an immaculately high standard, with solar panels and an air source heat pump helping to reduce the cost of living.A bright and airy entrance hallway leads to all ground floor accommodation, stairs to the first floor, and access to a convenient downstairs toilet.

The double garage has now been converted into a second reception room, currently used as a play room with floor to ceiling built in storage.

The beautiful open plan dining room and kitchen has been elegantly opened up by the current owners, flooded with natural light to the rear of the property.

The kitchen is fitted with sleek contemporary units with a central island breakfast bar. It also has high specification appliances, with two eye level ovens, a microwave oven, a built-in wine cooler, dishwasher, induction hob with hidden extractor fan, and a boiling water tap.

To the first floor, the landing gives access to all five bedrooms, a study and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom has an ever-changing green outlook with stunning garden and field views, and built-in storage cupboards.

There is a further optional sixth bedroom which is currently utilised as home office.

The property is set back from Butts Lane with a long driveway and a landscaped front garden.

To the rear of the property, there is a patio area perfect for alfresco dining, and at the bottom of the garden is a versatile summer house.

For more information go to www.manningstainton.co.uk/.

